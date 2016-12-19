Arizona Coyotes back on home ice for second of three December meetings with Calgary Flames
When the Arizona Coyotes last faced off with the Calgary Flames on December 8th, the Flames were riding a four-game win streak that turned into five after beating the Coyotes 2-1 in overtime at Gila River Arena. Calgary has since cooled off, dropping back-to-back home games versus Tampa Bay and Columbus last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC