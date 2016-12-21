7 Inferno Players Named to All-Star Game and 2 More Wins

Seven members of the Calgary Inferno have been named to the 2017 CWHL All-Star Game in Toronto's Air Canada Centre on Saturday, February 11. They are Emerance Maschmeyer in goal, Meaghan Mikkelson and Katelyn Gosling on defense and forwards Brianne Jenner , Jill Saulnier , Haley Irwin and Rebecca Johnston . The Calgary Inferno also chalked up two more wins over the weekend as they dumped the Toronto Furies by scores of 5-1 on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday.

