The Mastermind, the Mad Dog, and the Key Master - a mythical tale of forward line construction

Free agency is pretty much over and it's summer again, the off-season, the dry time, the time when fan's minds naturally turn to dreams of the upcoming year and what magical line combinations can make that ultimate dream of a Stanley Cup come true. GM-Bot said something about liking to have a "retreiver" on Sydney Crosby's line and later Crosby said something about liking to have a net-front presence on his line and so that got me thinking about what line combinations the Sabres could put together that would more-or-less fit this mold and get us all a Stanley Cup in our lifetimes.

