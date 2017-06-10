Sabres sign five, likely headed to AHL

The Buffalo Sabres have addressed minor league depth needs by signing five players, including Seth Griffith to a one-year, $650,000 contract. Griffith had five assists in 24 games split between Toronto and Florida last season, while spending the remainder of the year in the minors.

