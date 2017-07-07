Lehner, Larsson to file for arbitration
The deadline for NHL restricted free agents to file for arbitration is today at 5pm, and two of the Sabres RFAs will exercise that option, according to a report from The Buffalo News . Both Robin Lehner and Johan Larsson will be heading to salary arbitration, which will take place sometime in the next few weeks.
