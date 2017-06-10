Early Wild signings include Landon Fe...

Early Wild signings include Landon Ferraro, Ryan Murphy

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Matt Cullen and the Wild indeed continue to talk this morning, so there's a chance he forgoes retirement or a chance of three-peating to return to Minnesota for a 20th NHL season. I do hear the Wild has gotten back in on Chris Kunitz, so don't know if that'd change things with Cullen if the Wild went that route.

