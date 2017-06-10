Botterill - There's always going to be competition for spots

After the first day of free agency as a general manager, Jason Botterill met with the media to discuss the many value and depth signings he made for the Buffalo Sabres. With the addition of winger Benoit Pouliot, the Sabres got a winger who can skate well and be a solid depth scorer if he can break out of the poor season he had last year in Edmonton.

