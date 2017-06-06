'Wowie' Housely Named Head Coach of Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has hired Phil Housley as the 18th head coach in franchise history. The Hockey Hall of Famer and former Sabres defenseman becomes the seventh alumnus to serve as the team's head coach.
