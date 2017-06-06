There are some good defensemen ready for the NHL Draft
Sabres GM Jason Botterill has said that he won't draft for position this weekend, but I'm still going to focus on the top defensemen. Cale Makar is rated 9th been Central Scouting, but I would doubt he'd still be there when Buffalo drafts in the 8th spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC