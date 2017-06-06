The call from the Hall a long time coming for Andreychuk

Read what former Sabres forward Dave Andreychuk had to say with Howard and Jeremy on his selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame It was a long, nine-year wait for former Buffalo Sabres forward Dave Andreychuk to get a call from Lanny McDonald and the Hockey Hall of Fame. On Monday, Andreychuk did get that call, announcing him as part of the Class of 2017 for the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Canada.

