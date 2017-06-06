The call from the Hall a long time coming for Andreychuk
Read what former Sabres forward Dave Andreychuk had to say with Howard and Jeremy on his selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame It was a long, nine-year wait for former Buffalo Sabres forward Dave Andreychuk to get a call from Lanny McDonald and the Hockey Hall of Fame. On Monday, Andreychuk did get that call, announcing him as part of the Class of 2017 for the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC