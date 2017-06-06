Stanley Cup In Buffalo Today, Sat.; O...

Stanley Cup In Buffalo Today, Sat.; On Display Outside Arena

Something Buffalo Sabres fans have wanted for a long time happens today, when the Stanley Cup comes to Buffalo. While it is not the same as winning a national NHL championship the fabled cup will be on display outside Key Bank Center today as part of a traveling museum brought here in conjunction with the NHL Scouting combine.

