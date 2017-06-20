Salary Cap Analysis: Can the Sabres Afford Shattenkirk and Tavares?
There are some people who believe that the Sabres are in bad salary cap spot from Tim Murray with the contracts of Matt Moulson, Tyler Ennis , and Zach Bogosian . Honestly, I think Murray did a better job with the cap than Darcy Regier did because if it weren't for the compliance buyouts, we'd be in a major hole with Ville Leino , and Christian Erhoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC