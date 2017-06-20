Salary Cap Analysis: Can the Sabres Afford Shattenkirk and Tavares?

There are some people who believe that the Sabres are in bad salary cap spot from Tim Murray with the contracts of Matt Moulson, Tyler Ennis , and Zach Bogosian . Honestly, I think Murray did a better job with the cap than Darcy Regier did because if it weren't for the compliance buyouts, we'd be in a major hole with Ville Leino , and Christian Erhoff.

