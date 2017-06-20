Sabres select Casey Mittelstadt with 8th overall pick
The Buffalo Sabres have taken 18-year old center Casey Mittelstadt with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Mittelstadt played his hockey with Eden Prairie High School last season, scoring 24 goals and registering 64 points in 25 games.
