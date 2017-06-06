Sabres Release Protected List For NHL...

Sabres Release Protected List For NHL Expansion Draft

Buffalo, NY The Buffalo Sabres have released their list of protected layers ahead of the NHL Expansion Draft which will help to stock the roster for the Vegas Golden Knights who begin play this upcoming season. The Sabres list of protected players are forwards Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno, Zemgus Girgensons, Evander Kane, Johan Larsson, Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo.

