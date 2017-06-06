Sabres protected list released
With the expansion draft looming and a roster freeze in effect, the next big step in the NHL offseason is to see the list of protected players each team decides to keep out of the hands of the Golden Knights. Today, we found out who made the Buffalo Sabres list: The biggest names left unprotected by Buffalo include Will Carrier, Zach Bogosian , Matt Moulson , and Linus Ullmark.
