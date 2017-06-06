Sabres Links: Capuano reportedly joining Sabres staff, Pu makes Canada camp

Friedman: Jack Capuano will join Phil Housley's staff As usual there's plenty of interesting information in Elliotte Friedman's latest 30 Thoughts, but the Sabres tidbit comes in at No. 23. Friedman reports former Islanders head coach Jack Capuano is likely to join Housley's staff and confirms goalie coach Andrew Allen has been retained by Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.