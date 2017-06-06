Sabres let Estephan and Possler go
The Buffalo Sabres had a deadline of today at 5pm to re-sign two late draft picks, but the team decided to relinquish their rights to both players. Giorgio Estephan and Gustav Possler are now no longer members of the Sabres organizations as their signing deadline passed minutes ago.
