Sabres extend goalie Ullmark - two years, $1.5 million
Buffalo has re-upped with netminder Linus Ullmark on a two-year deal worth $750,000 per season, the club announced on Tuesday. "Linus has worked hard both on and off the ice, and his performance at both the NHL and AHL levels has reflected those efforts," Sabres GM Jason Botterill said in a release.
