Sabres coach is closing in on his staff
Phil Housley would not make himself available during the NHL Entry Draft in Chicago, but he did come on WGR Sports Radio 550 on Thursday joining the Instigators. Housley is spending his time interviewing assistant coaches and sitting in on free agent meetings.
