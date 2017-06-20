Sabres' Botterill is ready for his fi...

Sabres' Botterill is ready for his first NHL Draft as a GM

Read more: WGR-AM Buffalo

Jason Botterill gets his first taste of the NHL Draft as a General Manager as the first round is tonight. Botterill has been on the phones discussing pretty much all scenarios with other GM's and he said, "It's been a lot of preparation, mainly with our amateur scouts, but a lot of dialog with our pro scouts with different possibilities from a trade perspective, but it's an exciting day for our amateur staff.

