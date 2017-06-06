Sabres acquire Nathan Beaulieu from Montreal
The Sabres made the first move on the day of the expansion draft roster freeze, trading a third-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Nathan Beaulieu. The move is Jason Botterill's first as Sabres general manager.
