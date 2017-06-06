Sabres acquire defenseman from Canadiens

Sabres acquire defenseman from Canadiens

This comes with a roster freeze taking place today at 3 PM before the expansion and NHL drafts taking place later this week. Beaulieu opened the season on Montreal's opening line before falling down on the depth chart throughout the year.

Chicago, IL

