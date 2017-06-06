Report: Sabres will not retain assistant coaches
It doesn't appear as though any of the assistant coaches under Dan Bylsma will be returning to the Buffalo Sabres under new head coach, Phil Housley. According to John Vogl of The Buffalo News, general manager Jason Botterill and Housley will not bring back Bob Woods, Terry Murray, or Tom Ward for the 2017-18 season.
