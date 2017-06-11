Report: Sabres waiting to interview H...

Report: Sabres waiting to interview Housley for head coaching gig

Win on Sunday, and the Predators extend the Stanley Cup Final versus the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Game 7 on Wednesday, which will apparently extend the wait of the Buffalo Sabres to interview Housley is currently an assistant coach with the Predators, but has garnered plenty of attention for a potential bench boss gig, given his work with Nashville's vaunted defense. BUF is waiting for Cup final to end to interview Housley, and possibly PIT assistant coaches Rick Tocchet and Jacques Martin.

