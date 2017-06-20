Report: Sabres to hire Randy Sexton as AGM, will also GM Amerks
It's been speculated for weeks now, but a report from TSN's Bob McKenzie makes it all but official - with the draft now complete, the Buffalo Sabres are free to hire Randy Sexton to be their assistant general manager, and to be the general manager of the Rochester Americans. And you thought just because the draft was over there'd be nothing else to talk about today.
