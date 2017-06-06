Pens will play exhibition at Pegula

Pens will play exhibition at Pegula

Read more: Altoona Mirror

Penn State and the Pegula Ice Arena will host their second National Hockey League preseason game, with the Buffalo Sabres and the reigning two-time Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins slated to clash on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. "The opportunity to once again host the Buffalo Sabres at Pegula Ice Arena and bring the NHL back to Hockey Valley is tremendously exciting," "Both the Sabres and Penn State learned numerous things from each other during last year's event and building upon the relationships that were established around this game last year will add value for both organizations."

