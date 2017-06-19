Pegula Ice Arena To Host Pittsburgh Penguins And Buffalo Sabres In Preseason NHL Matchup
A second NHL preseason game will take place in Hockey Valley this fall as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres square off in Pegula Ice Arena on September 17 at 7 p.m. Penn State students will be able to buy tickets through the Penn State Student Account Manager in mid-August for just $25. This is the second straight year the Buffalo Sabres will visit Pegula Ice Arena, thanks to Terry Pegula, the Sabres' owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC