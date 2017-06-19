Pegula Ice Arena To Host Pittsburgh Penguins And Buffalo Sabres In Preseason NHL Matchup

A second NHL preseason game will take place in Hockey Valley this fall as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres square off in Pegula Ice Arena on September 17 at 7 p.m. Penn State students will be able to buy tickets through the Penn State Student Account Manager in mid-August for just $25. This is the second straight year the Buffalo Sabres will visit Pegula Ice Arena, thanks to Terry Pegula, the Sabres' owner.

