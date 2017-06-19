Pegula Ice Arena To Host Pittsburgh P...

Pegula Ice Arena To Host Pittsburgh Penguins And Buffalo Sabres In Preseason NHL Matchup

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Onward State

A second NHL preseason game will take place in Hockey Valley this fall as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres square off in Pegula Ice Arena on September 17 at 7 p.m. Penn State students will be able to buy tickets through the Penn State Student Account Manager in mid-August for just $25. This is the second straight year the Buffalo Sabres will visit Pegula Ice Arena, thanks to Terry Pegula, the Sabres' owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC