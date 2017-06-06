Okposo visits Sabres for 1st time since illness
A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that forward Kyle Okposo has visited the Buffalo Sabres' facility for the first time in two months since he was hospitalized because of an undisclosed illness. The person says Okposo was in good spirits during the unannounced visit a few weeks ago and has since been attending family functions around Buffalo.
