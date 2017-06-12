NHL Mock Draft 2017: Buffalo Sabres s...

NHL Mock Draft 2017: Buffalo Sabres select Cale Makar with No. 8 pick

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Die By The Blade

It might not be quite as short as our old friend Tim Murray used to make his draft announcement, but here's our best guess at how new Sabres GM Jason Botterill might sound on the podium at this year's draft. Position: RHD Height: 5'11'' Weight: 175 lbs Date of birth: October 30, 1998 Hometown: Calgary, Alberta Makar has been one of the fastest risers in this draft process, thanks to an impressive set of offensive skills that has quickly become highly valued at the NHL level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC