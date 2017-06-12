NHL Mock Draft 2017: Buffalo Sabres select Cale Makar with No. 8 pick
It might not be quite as short as our old friend Tim Murray used to make his draft announcement, but here's our best guess at how new Sabres GM Jason Botterill might sound on the podium at this year's draft. Position: RHD Height: 5'11'' Weight: 175 lbs Date of birth: October 30, 1998 Hometown: Calgary, Alberta Makar has been one of the fastest risers in this draft process, thanks to an impressive set of offensive skills that has quickly become highly valued at the NHL level.
