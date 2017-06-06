NHL Expansion Draft and Awards: Rules...

NHL Expansion Draft and Awards: Rules, Nominees, and How To Watch

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Die By The Blade

After months of debate, speculation, guesswork, and prayers, the night has finally arrived - it's finally time for the NHL Expansion Draft! We'll get to watch, pick by agonizing pick, who Vegas is taking, the deals they've made with other teams, and how the league as a whole will look when it's all said and done. From a Buffalo Sabres perspective, the choice for Vegas seems to be between Will Carrier and Linus Ullmark , barring a crazy side deal to take a big contract off Buffalo's hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC