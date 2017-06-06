NHL Expansion Draft and Awards: Rules, Nominees, and How To Watch
After months of debate, speculation, guesswork, and prayers, the night has finally arrived - it's finally time for the NHL Expansion Draft! We'll get to watch, pick by agonizing pick, who Vegas is taking, the deals they've made with other teams, and how the league as a whole will look when it's all said and done. From a Buffalo Sabres perspective, the choice for Vegas seems to be between Will Carrier and Linus Ullmark , barring a crazy side deal to take a big contract off Buffalo's hands.
