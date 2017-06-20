New York Rangers rumors: Lindy Ruff hired as assistant coach
The New York Rangers made a different kind splash on day two of the NHL Entry Draft by reportedly hiring Lindy Ruff. As rumored a few weeks ago, Lindy Ruff reportedly will be joining Alain Vigneault's coaching staff.
