London teen Bryson drafted 99th by Sabres
Londoner Jacob Bryson, 19, was drafted in the fourth round, 99th overall, by Buffalo Sabres and the team's new GM Jason Botterill. The Providence College defenceman met with the Maple Leafs and Sabres and spoke to a few more clubs to feel good about his chances of being selected, but wasn't confident enough to make the trip to Chicago this past weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC