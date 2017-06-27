London teen Bryson drafted 99th by Sabres

Londoner Jacob Bryson, 19, was drafted in the fourth round, 99th overall, by Buffalo Sabres and the team's new GM Jason Botterill. The Providence College defenceman met with the Maple Leafs and Sabres and spoke to a few more clubs to feel good about his chances of being selected, but wasn't confident enough to make the trip to Chicago this past weekend.

