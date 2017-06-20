Jack Eichel talks Sabres on Spittin' Chiclets podcast

Jack Eichel was the latest guest on Barstool Sports's Spittin' Chiclets podcast , talking to hosts Rear Admiral and Ryan Whitney about growing up playing hockey in Massachusetts, USA Hockey, the World Cup of Hockey, leaving Boston University and his time with the Sabres. It's almost an hour long and one of the more candid interviews I've ever heard Eichel do, and you'll probably get a chuckle comparing the pod to WGR's "B's are the best" show.

