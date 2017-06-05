Friedman: Sabres could hire head coach shortly after Stanley Cup Final

The Buffalo Sabres continue to wait for the Stanley Cup Final to end in order to get a head coach in place before the NHL Entry-Level Draft from June 23rd through the 24th. The Sabres have reportedly talked to some candidates like Bob Boughner and Craig Berube, but general manager Jason Botterill is waiting for the chance to talk to candidates such as Phil Housley and Rick Tocchet.

