Friedman: Sabres could hire head coac...

Friedman: Sabres could hire head coach shortly after Stanley Cup Final

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WGR-AM Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres continue to wait for the Stanley Cup Final to end in order to get a head coach in place before the NHL Entry-Level Draft from June 23rd through the 24th. The Sabres have reportedly talked to some candidates like Bob Boughner and Craig Berube, but general manager Jason Botterill is waiting for the chance to talk to candidates such as Phil Housley and Rick Tocchet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC