Friedman: Sabres could hire head coach shortly after Stanley Cup Final
The Buffalo Sabres continue to wait for the Stanley Cup Final to end in order to get a head coach in place before the NHL Entry-Level Draft from June 23rd through the 24th. The Sabres have reportedly talked to some candidates like Bob Boughner and Craig Berube, but general manager Jason Botterill is waiting for the chance to talk to candidates such as Phil Housley and Rick Tocchet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC