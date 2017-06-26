Buffalo Sabres hire Sexton, Greeley t...

Buffalo Sabres hire Sexton, Greeley to assistant GM jobs

Their responsibilities will include player development and overseeing Buffalo's minor-league affiliates, with Sexton also named GM of the American Hockey League Rochester Americans. The additions come two days after the NHL draft and a month after Botterill was hired to replace GM Tim Murray, who was fired along with coach Dan Bylsma in April.

