Buffalo Sabres hire Sexton, Greeley to assistant GM jobs
Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill continues filling out his staff by hiring Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley as assistant GMs Buffalo Sabres hire Sexton, Greeley to assistant GM jobs Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill continues filling out his staff by hiring Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley as assistant GMs Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2u8YSO2 BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill continues filling out his staff by hiring Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley as assistant GMs. Their responsibilities will include player development and overseeing Buffalo's minor-league affiliates, with Sexton also named GM of the American Hockey League Rochester Americans.
