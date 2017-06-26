Buffalo Sabres hire Sexton, Greeley t...

Buffalo Sabres hire Sexton, Greeley to assistant GM jobs

11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill continues filling out his staff by hiring Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley as assistant GMs. Their responsibilities will include player development and overseeing Buffalo's minor-league affiliates, with Sexton also named GM of the American Hockey League Rochester Americans.

Chicago, IL

