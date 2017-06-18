Beaulieu welcomed Montreal trading hi...

Beaulieu welcomed Montreal trading him to Buffalo Sabres

Read more: USA Today

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Understanding his days were numbered in Montreal, defenseman Nathan Beaulieu welcomed the trade that sent him to the Buffalo Sabres. Aside from getting a fresh start with a Phil Housley-coached team placing a value on puck-moving defensemen, Beaulieu expressed relief he didn't have to deal with the uncertainty of being exposed in the NHL's expansion draft.

