Avalanche ousts Mikhail Grigorenko, who was tied to Ryan O'Reilly trade

Forward Mikhail Grigorenko , a key return piece in the Avalanche's 2015 trade that sent Ryan O'Reilly to the Buffalo Sabres , was not given a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent and appears finished with Colorado. He will become an unrestricted free agent Saturday.

Chicago, IL

