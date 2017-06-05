Asplund decides to stay in Sweden wit...

Asplund decides to stay in Sweden with Sabres upheaval

The front office tumult at the Buffalo Sabres has affected at least one of the team's prospects, with Rasmus Asplund deciding to stay in Sweden for now. The 33rd overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft spoke to Swedish paper New Folkblad , saying he would rather continue his development at SHL side Farjestad BK for now.

