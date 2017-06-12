All-American Prospects game coming back to Buffalo on Sep. 21
USA Hockey and CCM announced today that the All-American Prospects game will be once again returning to Buffalo on September 21. The exhibition game, which features American-born, draft-eligible prospects, is coming back to Buffalo for the fourth time, after the city debuted the game in 2012, and also hosted in 2014 and 2015. Previous participants in the game include Jack Eichel , Noah Hanifin , Seth Jones , and Dylan Larkin , among many others.
