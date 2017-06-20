2017 NHL Draft: Sabres pick LHD Jacob...

2017 NHL Draft: Sabres pick LHD Jacob Bryson with pick 99

As a freshman last year at Providence, Bryson scored 20 points in 39 games, ranking him third among NCAA rookie defensemen, and he's been a good point producer at all levels thus far in his career. The 19-year old lefty is a great skater who likes to drive the offense with either a good first pass or by taking the puck up the ice himself.

