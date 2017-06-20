2017 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with pick 54
Luukkonen stands 6'4'' and was rated as the #1 European goaltending prospect by NHL Central Scouting. He is slated to play in the Finnish Liiga next year, and comes with plenty of international experience, playing for Finland's international junior teams for the past three years - he's another guy who should be in Buffalo for next year's World Juniors.
