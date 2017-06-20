2017 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select Casey Mittelstadt with pick #8

With the 8th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft , the Buffalo Sabres have selected...Casey Mittelstadt, center for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. Mittelstadt, who was named Minnesota's "Mr. Hockey" this year as the state's best high school hockey player before moving to the USHL, is a playmaking, two-way center who skates like the wind despite not being able to do a pull-up and performing terribly at the NHL Combine.

