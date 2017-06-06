06-19 Howard and Jeremy Show HR 2.mp3

With the playing their girl still eat what you want players to play. And I think had I think that's where the real respect Holmstrom at a coaching from the players but also during that walk the walk to speak so he's really embraces the idea of helping him developing players in the end I think players want to get double or their own communities storm that point the guy you want a police formed a wanna do well in your sister respect factor for where he's come from them what he's done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.