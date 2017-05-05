We're looking for a new site manager here at Die By The Blade
The perfect candidate can express her or his thoughts about the team and the sport in a consistently engaging way. Hopefully you're as big of a nerd about the Internet, social media and sports journalism as you are about the Sabres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.
