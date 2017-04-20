Victor Antipin terminates KHL contract, expected to sign with Buffalo
The Buffalo Sabres and KHL defenseman Victor Antipin have been linked for months, and it seems like their will they/won't they relationship is finally going to work out. Igor Eronko, hockey writer for the Sport-Express in Russia first reported that Antipin has terminated his KHL contract with Magnitogorsk Metallurg in order to sign with the Sabres.
