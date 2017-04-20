Victor Antipin terminates KHL contrac...

Victor Antipin terminates KHL contract, expected to sign with Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres and KHL defenseman Victor Antipin have been linked for months, and it seems like their will they/won't they relationship is finally going to work out. Igor Eronko, hockey writer for the Sport-Express in Russia first reported that Antipin has terminated his KHL contract with Magnitogorsk Metallurg in order to sign with the Sabres.

