Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Schedule Released
There won't be too much of a break between the previous round and the next as the Conference Finals start tomorrow with the Western Conference getting things underway as the Anaheim Ducks host the Nashville Predators on Friday evening. The Ducks eliminated the Oilers in a game seven last night while the Predators have been sitting idle since Sunday when they beat the Blues in game six.
