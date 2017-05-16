Sharks' Bob Boughner on possibly becoming an NHL head coach: 'I'm ready'
Bob Boughner, right, has been an assistant under Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer, left, for the past two seasons. Boughner will get an opportunity to interview with the Florida Panthers in the next couple of weeks, and his name has been mentioned as a possible fit for the Buffalo Sabres as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC