Sabres relieve Lambert as Amerks head coach
The Buffalo Sabres continue to make changes within the organization during this offseason, and the latest comes with the firing of Rochester Americans head coach, Dan Lambert. The Sabres have relieved Dan Lambert of his duties as head coach of the Rochester Americans .
