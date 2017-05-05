Sabres' coaching search starting to t...

Sabres' coaching search starting to take shape

TSN insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger give their insight on who the Sabres may be looking at for head coach It has been nearly two weeks since the Buffalo Sabres brought in Jason Botterill as the eighth general manager in franchise history. Since then, Botterill has been busy getting to know his staff and making his media rounds around Buffalo.

